“I’m going to bring a lot more tricks” - Johan Ghazali excited to unleash the new skills he picked up from Superbon

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai rising star and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has been hard at work, honing his skills at the world-renowned Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.
There, he works tirelessly on his craft under the watchful guidance of Thai kickboxing icon and reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.
As Ghazali readies himself for his return to the world's largest martial arts organization next weekend, the 18-year-old sensation says he is excited to showcase what he has learned under Superbon.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali gave Superbon props.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The Rentap Muaythai gym representative said:
"Fans can expect a much more developed and improved version of me. Superbon has been holding pads for me and giving me tips."
Ghazali added:
"Superbon really wants me to win and is determined to help me become better. We’re both really focused on our training, and I believe I’m going to bring a lot more tricks, skills, and new weapons whenever I’m ready to fight."
Fans won't have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action.
Johan Ghazali is ready to face Diego Paez in flyweight Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his return to the ONE Championship ring against dangerous Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.