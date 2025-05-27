Rising star Johan Ghazali ready to seize the day in his prime: “I don't want to be fighting till I'm old”

18-year-old Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia wants to make the most of his prime years as a prizefighter competing in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Ghazali is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, who has quickly built a solid fan following and an impressive professional record.
But 'Jojo' understands he won't stay at the top for long, because Father Time gets to everyone, and he wants to capitalize on the moment.
Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his plan for his fighting career.
'Jojo' said:
"Actually, realistically, I don't want to be fighting till I'm old. I want to get in, get the belt, make a name for myself, prove a point, and get out and do something else."
Needless to say, Ghazali is looking to make a statement in his return to the ONE Championship ring, get himself back in the win column after a tough setback in his last fight, and remind fans that he's still one of the top prospects in the promotion.
Fans won't have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action.
Johan Ghazali to do battle with dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is looking to bounce back from his recent defeat and score a much-needed victory. He is set to face Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
