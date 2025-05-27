Rising star Johan Ghazali ready to seize the day in his prime: “I don't want to be fighting till I'm old”

18-year-old Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia wants to make the most of his prime years as a prizefighter competing in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Ghazali is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, who has quickly built a solid fan following and an impressive professional record.

But 'Jojo' understands he won't stay at the top for long, because Father Time gets to everyone, and he wants to capitalize on the moment.

Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his plan for his fighting career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'Jojo' said:

"Actually, realistically, I don't want to be fighting till I'm old. I want to get in, get the belt, make a name for myself, prove a point, and get out and do something else."

Needless to say, Ghazali is looking to make a statement in his return to the ONE Championship ring, get himself back in the win column after a tough setback in his last fight, and remind fans that he's still one of the top prospects in the promotion.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action.

Johan Ghazali to do battle with dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Malaysian phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is looking to bounce back from his recent defeat and score a much-needed victory. He is set to face Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

Ad

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.