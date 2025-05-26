“Banger for sure” - Johan Ghazali tells fans not to blink in his ONE Fight Night 32 slugfest with Diego Paez

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali urges fans to tune into his next fight, as he promises something special.
Ghazali returns to the world's largest martial arts organization next month to take on Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in what is expected to be an absolute banger.
But don't take our word for it.
Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali told fans why they should watch his next fight.
'Jojo' said:
"Last words. Tune in. Don't forget, watch Jojo vs. Diego Paez. Banger for sure. I can guarantee that. And I'm only 18. Let's go."
Ghazali and Paez figure in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war.
The two go to battle at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali says he won't stop until he reaches his goal: "Partying can wait"
At 18 years of age, 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali should be out and about like other kids his age. Instead, the Malaysian rising star is constantly in the gym, honing his skills to become the best fighter he can be.
The teenage sensation says rest comes when he's reached his desired level of success.
Speaking to Goated Combat, he said:
"Of course. I'm just as human as everyone else, but the feeling of me wanting to party versus the feeling of me wanting to be the best version of myself. I want to do the other one more than the other one. Partying can wait. I'll party when I'm a billionaire."
