“Banger for sure” - Johan Ghazali tells fans not to blink in his ONE Fight Night 32 slugfest with Diego Paez

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali urges fans to tune into his next fight, as he promises something special.

Ad

Ghazali returns to the world's largest martial arts organization next month to take on Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in what is expected to be an absolute banger.

But don't take our word for it.

Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali told fans why they should watch his next fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'Jojo' said:

"Last words. Tune in. Don't forget, watch Jojo vs. Diego Paez. Banger for sure. I can guarantee that. And I'm only 18. Let's go."

Ghazali and Paez figure in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war.

The two go to battle at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali says he won't stop until he reaches his goal: "Partying can wait"

At 18 years of age, 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali should be out and about like other kids his age. Instead, the Malaysian rising star is constantly in the gym, honing his skills to become the best fighter he can be.

Ad

The teenage sensation says rest comes when he's reached his desired level of success.

Speaking to Goated Combat, he said:

"Of course. I'm just as human as everyone else, but the feeling of me wanting to party versus the feeling of me wanting to be the best version of myself. I want to do the other one more than the other one. Partying can wait. I'll party when I'm a billionaire."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.