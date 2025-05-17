“We really want him to get better” - Nong-O takes a keen interest in Johan Ghazali’s progress at Superbon Training Camp

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has some pretty significant names taking a vested interest in his rise.
Ghazali has kept himself in close contact with Thai legends while training at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok. One of the veterans who have watched Ghazali closely over the past year is none other than former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O commented on Ghazali's progress so far, especially in getting ready for his next fight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The Thai icon had some interesting observations. He said:
"Lately, we have noticed that Jojo's speed has gone down in terms of throwing weapons, so we really want him to get better. Now that I'm on a break, I'll be on break a little bit, and in a bit, I'll just go back to the gym to teach Jojo, prepare him for his upcoming fight."
Needless to say, with Nong-O and guys like Superbon and Tawanchai watching over Ghazali, the Malaysian-American rising star seems to be in very good hands.
Johan Ghazali returns to action against Colombian Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American rising Muay Thai star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is getting ready to make his return to the ONE Championship ring. The 18-year-old phenom is set to lock horns with Colombian fighter Diego Paez.
The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 6.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.