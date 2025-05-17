“I'm thankful for them” - Rising star Johan Ghazali explains why he doesn’t mind dealing with detractors online

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has no qualms about engaging with his haters online.
One of the fastest rising stars in Muay Thai and in ONE Championship, Ghazali has his fair share of both fans and detractors. That's just how it goes when you're on your way to the top.
But according to the Rentap Muaythai Gym representative, he doesn't really mind too much, and won't even acknowledge the hecklers.
'Jojo' told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview:
"So, once you reach a certain level, people are going to start hating you and whether you like it or not. But I'm thankful for them. I'm thankful for them, you know, because they just complaining or crying about me being big just makes me bigger, you know? You see what I mean? So, I just ride it with I got I got my support system. I got my people. So, I mean, I don't really care."
Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Johan Ghazali back in action, and they won't have to wait long.
Johan Ghazali steps back inside the ONE Championship ring to face Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is gearing up for his return to the ONE Championship ring next month. The 18-year-old phenom is set to square off with Colombian striker Diego Paez.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 6.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
