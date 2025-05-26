“The type of mindset that got me the loss” - Diego Paez shares the biggest lesson he learned from ONE debut

Diego Paez's ONE Championship debut didn't exactly go as planned. Paez competed for the very first time under the banner of the world's largest martial arts organization last February, where he dropped a close fight to Sean Climaco, losing via three-round split decision.
Now that Paez is ready to return to the ONE Championship ring, he pinpointed where he went wrong against Climaco.
The Classic Fight Team representative said:
"So, I definitely processed after and in the fight. I thought I was ahead. You know, I thought I had the first round and the second round I would give to him, and the third round I thought I closed it out. But that's the type of mindset that got me the loss."
Needless to say, Paez promises a much more accurate account of what he can do in his next fight. Fans won't have to wait long to see Diego Paez back in action in the ONE Championship ring.
Diego Paez returns to ONE Championship to face Malaysian sensation Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Diego Paez is set to face Johan Ghazali in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
