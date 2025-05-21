“I'm going to show who the hell I am” - Diego Paez eager to make a statement at Johan Ghazali’s expense at ONE Fight Night 32

31-year-old Colombian-American Muay Thai star Diego Paez wants to erase the sting of defeat in his ONE Championship debut, and show fans his true quality as a fighter.

Paez fought in the world's largest martial arts organization for the first time last February at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, where he lost a close three-round split decision to Filipino-American 'The One' Sean Climaco.

Now that Paez is ready to return to action in a couple of weeks' time, he wants to give fans a better representation of himself.

The Colombian-American firecracker said:

"Trust me, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to show who the hell I am. The world's going to know who Diego Paez is after this fight."

Diego Paez is set to face 18-year-old Malaysian-American rising star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.

The event goes down from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez to exhibit more restraint in Johan Ghazali fight: "I'm going to stick to the game plan"

After figuring out where he went wrong in his ONE Championship debut, Colombian-American star Diego Paez says he is prepared to make the necessary adjustments this time around to claim victory.

The 31-year-old veteran told Combat Sports Today:

"I'm not gonna let my emotions get the best of me. I'm going to stick to the game plan and fight my fight. But I will definitely—I always put on a show and I'm excited. I'm excited to fight this young guy."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Diego Paez's next fight.

