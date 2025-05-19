“I want to impress her” - Johan Ghazali shares how his girlfriend motivates him to live up to his full potential

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is motivated by being the best he can be in his chosen martial art.

But as the saying goes, behind every strong man is an even stronger woman. Ghazali says his girlfriend motivates him to live up to his full potential.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his significant other, and gave her credit for fueling his drive to succeed.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings

'Jojo' told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"Since meeting her, I train harder. I do everything harder. I tackle obstacles with a better peace of mind because I know there’s people counting on me. I want to impress her as well, and that is why I try to do my best in everything I approach. I wanna do everything for her, and for my family, too."

Ghazali is ready to make his return to action in a few weeks, and the Malaysian-American star can't wait to showcase his skills on the global stage once again.

Johan Ghazali ready for Diego Paez war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to return to action in the ONE Championship ring to face off against Colombian knockout artist Diego Paez.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.

The event goes down at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

