“Learns from his losses” - Diego Paez expects Johan Ghazali to come out swinging at ONE Fight Night 32

31-year-old Colombian-American Muay Thai star Diego Paez won't get it twisted. He fully expects Malaysian-American opponent 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali to come out of the gates guns blazing and ready to pounce.

That's exactly how he wants it.

Paez and Ghazali are set to meet in the ONE Championship ring next month in a battle of explosive attackers. But the Colombian-American is confident he will come out on top.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Paez talked about Ghazali and what he thinks about the 18-year-old Malaysian-American star.

Paez said:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. You know, I'm waiting to see. We'll see how he comes out and how he learns from his losses, or if he changes his game plan. But I'm ready for everything and I'm preparing harder than ever and I feel sharp right now. So I'm very excited to go out there and display my skills and fight my fight."

Needless to say, fans are looking forward to seeing the two flyweights go to war, and they won't have to wait long to witness it all in the ONE Championship ring.

Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali trade leather at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Colombian-American banger Diego Paez will be looking take home his first win in ONE Championship when he faces Malaysian-American firecracker 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th.

The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

