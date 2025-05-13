"Never a boring fight" - Fans ready for Johan Ghazali to unleash his brand of action at ONE Fight Night  32 in Bangkok

At a young age, Johan Ghazali has already become one of the most exciting prospects in the Muay Thai world today.
Since arriving in ONE Championship, the Malaysian-American phenom has dazzled fans with his fast-paced, highlight-reel performances. He stormed onto the scene with four consecutive wins on the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series, showcasing his power, speed, and killer instinct.
That remarkable streak catapulted him onto the promotion's main roster — a clear signal that he's viewed as one of its promising young stars.
Ghazali continued to deliver under the bright lights, picking up two first-round knockouts in his first four appearances on ONE's grand stage.
To stoke anticipation for his upcoming bout next month, the world's largest martial arts organization released a hype reel on Instagram, putting the spotlight on his explosive finishes and meteoric rise — reminding the world exactly why "Jojo" is a name to remember.
Check out the trailer below:
Fan reaction in the comment section of the clip embedded above mirrored Ghazali's growing stature in the sport:
Johan Ghazali returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32
Looking to bounce back from a tough defeat earlier this year, Johan Ghazali is eager to reassert himself in ONE Championship's stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.
After falling short against No. 5-ranked contender Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 this past January, the 18-year-old wunderkind aims to return to the win column at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, "Jojo" will square off against Colombian-American striker Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai duel.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.