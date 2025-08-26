“He will go to sleep” - Zakaria El Jamari predicts bold finish of Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35

Moroccan hard-hitter Zakaria El Jamari of the United Arab Emirates fired off a chilling warning to his upcoming opponent, Johan Ghazali, ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai showdown.The aggressive 35-year-old believes his veteran experience will prove decisive against the brash teenage sensation when they collide at ONE Fight Night 35.Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of this all-striking fest on September 5 at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium, El Jamari vowed to end ‘Jojo’s night early with a brutal finish. He said:&quot;Johan is a very dangerous fighter. His hands are very strong too – overhand and body shot are very good. I like it. But my experience is more than his. If you make that small mistake with me, he will go to sleep. Inshallah.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZakaria El Jamari has been working to turn around his fortunes in ONE Championship after a string of setbacks, and sees the Malaysian-American phenom as the perfect opportunity to showcase his dangerous finishing ability.Despite his rough stretch, El Jamari has the utmost confidence in the destructive power of his fists.The former amateur boxer is eager to make a statement at Ghazali’s expense and continue his ascent atop the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Zakaria El Jamari explains the roots of Johan Ghazali's recent strugglesAs far as Zakaria El Jamari is concerned, Johan Ghazali has been too distracted by the limelight.After a perfect 5-0 start in the home of martial arts, the promising 18-year-old dropped three of his last four fights.El Jamari insists that Ghazali's downfall boils down to a matter of losing focus. He told ONE:&quot;He lost his confidence. Why? Because he focuses on media, not on training. If he loses, the likes and comments will be bad. That's why he loses confidence, because he's still young.&quot;