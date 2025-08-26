  • home icon
  Zakaria El Jamari criticizes Johan Ghazali for being too focused on social media: "Because he's still young"

Zakaria El Jamari criticizes Johan Ghazali for being too focused on social media: “Because he’s still young”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:57 GMT
Zakaria El Jamari (Image by ONE Championship)
Zakaria El Jamari (Image by ONE Championship)

Moroccan striking sensation Zakaria El Jamari believes his upcoming opponent, ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali, has lost focus on what truly matters in the fight game as they prepare to clash at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

The Abu Dhabi-based veteran will face the 18-year-old Malaysian-American superstar at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.

El Jamari, who has established himself as one of the Middle East's most exciting striking stars with his aggressive, heavy-handed fighting style, believes Ghazali's focus on everything outside of the ring indicates his misplaced priorities.

El Jamari told ONE Championship:

"He lost his confidence. Why? Because he focuses on media, not on training. If he loses, the likes and comments will be bad. That's why he loses confidence, because he's still young."
The veteran believes ‘Jojo’ will once again be distracted when they square off next weekend.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and, will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Zakaria El Jamari expects Johan Ghazali battle to steal the show at ONE Fight Night 35: “Definitely fight of the night material”

Zakaria El Jamari expects nothing less than an absolute barnburner when he faces off against aggressive Malaysian-American striker ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

That’s because their clash of styles is every fight fan’s dream, being that they are both come-forward fighters, he told ONE:

“Because I am a crazy fighter and Johan Ghazali is a crazy fighter. Two crazy fighters. Definitely fight of the night material.”

Atilano Diaz

