  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I learned many things" - Zakaria El Jamari proud to have trained with Superlek to prepare for Johan Ghazali

"I learned many things" - Zakaria El Jamari proud to have trained with Superlek to prepare for Johan Ghazali

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:19 GMT
(From left) Zakaria El Jamari and Superlek Kiatmoo9. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Zakaria El Jamari and Superlek Kiatmoo9. [Images: ONE Championship]

Zakaria El Jamari has revealed the valuable lessons he absorbed while training alongside Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9 in preparation for his flyweight Muay Thai clash with Johan Ghazali.

Ad

The Moroccan striker expressed his appreciation for the elite-level instruction he received from one of the sport's pound-for-pound best and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ahead of his matchup against 'Jojo' at ONE Fight Night 35 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While speaking with the ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview, Zakaria El Jamari said:

"I learned many things, especially the timing of his kicks. His nickname is 'The Kicking Machine' – very good timing, very strong legs. Also, his elbow technique, like what he did in America against Jonathan Haggerty. He has very high fight IQ in Muay Thai,"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The hard-hitting striker's assessment demonstrates his understanding of the technical elements that have made Superlek one of the most accomplished fighters in combat sports.

'The Kicking Machine,' as his nickname suggests, does his best work via his world-class kicks, a tool that has proved instrumental throughout his tenure on the global stage.

Zakaria El Jamari hopes to pick up a trick or two and put it on show against Johan in search of a first triumph in four outings in ONE Championship.

Ad
Ad

Johan Ghazali says he'd finish Zakaria El Jamari if the chance presents itself

Johan Ghazali, who so is a close friend of Superlek, has made his intentions crystal clear for this flyweight Muay Thai banger on September 5.

The 18-year-old phenom vows to go in for the spectacular if it arrives inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

In a separate interview with the ONE Championship, he said:

Ad
"If I see the chance for the knockout, I'm going to take it. I don't want to say that I'm going to be searching for that knockout, but you all know what happens when the opportunity is there."

North American fans can watch this flyweight Muay Thai clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications