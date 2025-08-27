"I learned many things" - Zakaria El Jamari proud to have trained with Superlek to prepare for Johan Ghazali

Zakaria El Jamari has revealed the valuable lessons he absorbed while training alongside Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9 in preparation for his flyweight Muay Thai clash with Johan Ghazali.The Moroccan striker expressed his appreciation for the elite-level instruction he received from one of the sport's pound-for-pound best and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ahead of his matchup against 'Jojo' at ONE Fight Night 35 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.While speaking with the ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview, Zakaria El Jamari said:&quot;I learned many things, especially the timing of his kicks. His nickname is 'The Kicking Machine' – very good timing, very strong legs. Also, his elbow technique, like what he did in America against Jonathan Haggerty. He has very high fight IQ in Muay Thai,&quot;The hard-hitting striker's assessment demonstrates his understanding of the technical elements that have made Superlek one of the most accomplished fighters in combat sports.'The Kicking Machine,' as his nickname suggests, does his best work via his world-class kicks, a tool that has proved instrumental throughout his tenure on the global stage.Zakaria El Jamari hopes to pick up a trick or two and put it on show against Johan in search of a first triumph in four outings in ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali says he'd finish Zakaria El Jamari if the chance presents itselfJohan Ghazali, who so is a close friend of Superlek, has made his intentions crystal clear for this flyweight Muay Thai banger on September 5.The 18-year-old phenom vows to go in for the spectacular if it arrives inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.In a separate interview with the ONE Championship, he said:&quot;If I see the chance for the knockout, I'm going to take it. I don't want to say that I'm going to be searching for that knockout, but you all know what happens when the opportunity is there.&quot;North American fans can watch this flyweight Muay Thai clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.