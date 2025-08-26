Zakaria El Jamari reveals Superlek’s biggest advice ahead of Johan Ghazali showdown: “Don’t fight only with heart”

Flyweight Muay Thai contender Zakaria El Jamari of the United Arab Emirates sought help from one of the best strikers in the world ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.The Moroccan striker trained with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 to help him refine his approach for his upcoming clash with Johan Ghazali inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5.Speaking to ONE Championship, El Jamari revealed the biggest piece of advice he received from ‘The Kicking Machine:&quot;He gave me many things. He told me to be calm when I catch the opponent. My problem is I get angry and rush. He told me every day: 'Be calm. Don't rush. Don't fight only with heart. Be smart.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZakaria El Jamari worked closely with the Thai legend to address his tendency to abandon strategy when emotions take over.His aggressive nature has been both a strength and a weakness throughout his ONE Championship tenure, leading to spectacular moments but also costly mistakes.We’ll soon see if El Jamari can apply Superlek’s lessons and end his three-fight skid at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the full event live in U.S. primetime for free.Zakaria El Jamari says he'll knock out Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35Zakaria El Jamari wants to get his hand raised in the most decisive way possible against Johan Ghazali.For the 35-year-old veteran, the only way to send a message to the entire 135-pound Muay Thai division is by sending 'Jojo' to the shadow realm. He told ONE:&quot;Johan is a very dangerous fighter. His hands are very strong too – overhand and body shot are very good. I like it. But my experience is more than his. If you make that small mistake with me, he will go to sleep. Inshallah.”