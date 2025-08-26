Zakaria El Jamari confident he can end Johan Ghazali's night with his power: "One punch can finish everything"

Zakaria El Jamari is promising a devastating second-round knockout when he faces Johan Ghazali in their flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 35.The Moroccan striker expressed complete confidence in his finishing ability ahead of their clash inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.While speaking with ONE Championship, Zakaria El Jamari said:&quot;I think [I'll win] in the second round for sure. Knockout. Everybody knows my style. This hand is my bomb. One of these two hands. Because we fight with four-ounce gloves, only one punch can finish everything. That's why I love my hands.&quot;The hard-hitting Moroccan's bold prediction reflects his understanding of how the four-ounce gloves in ONE Championship create increased knockout potential with every exchange.Though he appears confident in letting his fists do the talking, El Jamari has yet to register a knockout win on the global stage.Moreover, he's lost his last three fights in the promotion, and he'll have it all to do against the young Malaysian-American who seeks redemption following successive defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.This three-round flyweight scrap represents a crucial opportunity for both strikers to prove their elite credentials in the promotion. Unfortunately, only one can come out victorious. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali vows to put Zakaria El Jamari to sleepLike El Jamari, Johan Ghazali doesn't believe this fight will go the distance.If all goes to plan, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate envisions shutting down the Superlek Gym representative with little problem.While speaking with the SCMP, the 18-year-old said:&quot;If everything goes according to plan, if the weight cut goes perfectly, this should be an easy fight. It should be easy like the last fight, but I guess [it] wasn't so easy. If everything goes according to plan, Inshallah, this is going to be an easy fight.&quot;Will Johan Ghazali or El Jamari walk away with the decisive win come fight night? Let us know below!North American fans can watch this flyweight clash live in U.S. primetime with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.