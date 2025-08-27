“I’m going to take it” - Johan Ghazali won’t hesitate to finish Zakaria El Jamari if opportunity presents itself

Malaysian-American striking star ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali has made it clear he won't pass up on a knockout if the opportunity presents itself against hard-hitting Moroccan veteran Zakaria El Jamari.The 19-year-old fighting teenager says he will go for the finish as often as possible, despite admitting that he now employs a more tactical approach to his offense.That being said, Ghazali says he won’t actively hunt for the knockout, but he will be ready to pounce if the chance arises.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his finishing mentality and outlined his new offensive strategy. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Jojo’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;If I see the chance for the knockout, I'm going to take it. I don't want to say that I'm going to be searching for that knockout, but you all know what happens when the opportunity is there.&quot;Needless to say, Ghazali is always a dangerous opponent when he is on point, and the 19-year-old Kuala Lumpur resident is looking in incredible shape heading into his next fight.Fans won’t have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action.Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari set for fireworks at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can’t wait to throw down with Zakaria El Jamari and return to the winner’s column.The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali’s next fight.