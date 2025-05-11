"Evil Khabib vs. Humble Conor" - Fans react as Paul Hughes calls for Usman Nurmagomedov rematch following 42-second KO win 

PFL lightweight contender and former Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes finished Bruno Miranda at PFL Europe 1. The Irishman took just 42 seconds to get his hand raised and then called out champion Usman Nurmagomedov for a rematch.
Hughes fought Nurmagomedov at PFL Road to Dubai in January 2025. The Irishman put in an impressive performance against the champion, and according to him, he deserves a rematch next.
Hughes called out Nurmagomedov:
"Usman Nurmagomedov... You can run , you can try to delay this rematch as long as you want. But your day is f*cking coming."
Check out Paul Hughes' comments below:
Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:
"Evil Khabib vs Humble Conor. I’m 100% buying it"
Others wrote:
"Usman walks you like a rabid dog"
"This rematch will feed families"
Check out more fan reactions to the post:
Paul Hughes opens up on his beef with Conor McGregor
Paul Hughes recently shed light on the ongoing feud with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. According to Hughes, McGregor diminished his Irish ethnicity and asserted he wasn't Irish because he was from Northern Ireland.
Speaking on The Craic, Hughes said:
"People were not happy. It really is, it's probably the most insulting thing that you can say to an Irishman from the north. That you're not Irish, that basically you're from up there, you're British or whatever."
He added:
"After everything that the North has been through, in particular, Derry, obviously where Bloody Sunday happened. To say you are not Irish up there is like, it's war. It is one of the worst things you could say... I addressed the situation. I tried to do it with class and respect."
Check out the full interview below: