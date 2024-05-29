“Evil Mikey” - ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci channels his inner Sith Lord ahead of grudge match against Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is hands down one of the most mild-mannered fighters in all of combat sports, but he'll occasionally bust out a more sinister alter ego.

Nicknamed the still affable 'Darth Rigatoni', the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion plans to unleash his inner Sith Lord when he faces old tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167.

Sousa was the last man to beat Musumeci, and the American star wants nothing more than to avenge that defeat on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Taking to Instagram less than two weeks before his fight, Musumeci posted:

"Evil Mikey 🐶😈🤌-I'M READY."

Musumeci is considered one of the best submission grapplers of his generation and was a five-time BJJ world champion before he signed with ONE Championship in 2022.

Upon arriving in the promotion, Mikey Musumeci racked up a perfect 6-0 record and four submission wins.

Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in just his second fight when he outclassed Cleber Sousa for the gold at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The pasta-loving submission machine has since defended the gold three times against Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

While, Musumeci has beaten some of the best grapplers thrown at him, Sousa holds one thing that no other ONE Championship competitor has.

Sousa beat Musumeci in their first meeting at Who's Number One in 2021, and it's more than enough fuel for the 27-year-old heading into ONE 167 in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Gabriel Sousa says he won't be reckless against Mikey Musumeci

Gabriel Sousa is ready to make his debut on the world's stage, and he'll bring with him his calculated and scientific approach when he faces Mikey Musumeci for the second time in his career.

In an interview with Vitor Freitas Comunica, Sousa said:

"I have been doing specific training in the last few weeks. One of the things I also like the most about this type of training is that you already start in a bad position. I have a great ability to pass guard, and I don't let myself get into a bad position."