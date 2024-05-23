“Always a different experience” - Mikey Musumeci puts the clamps, rolls with former UFC champ Brandon Moreno

Mikey Musumeci always tries to get as many viewpoints whenever he trains, and one person he enlisted the help of was Brandon Moreno.

The Mexican MMA star rolled with the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in Las Vegas during Musumeci's training camp ahead of ONE 167.

Musumeci will go up in weight for his next match in ONE Championship when he faces old nemesis Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling bout on June 7, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

'Darth Rigatoni' has been traveling back and forth between Las Vegas and Los Angeles during his training camp, and he decided to brielfy train with Moreno at Faito Tamashii Combat Club in Nevada.

The former UFC flyweight world champion posted on Instagram:

"Thanks @mikeymusumeci @ftcclv for the rolls today, always a different experience 🙏👊🔥 !! #teamassassinbaby #ftcc #bjj #jiujitsu !!"

This wasn't the first time that Musumeci and Moreno linked up in Las Vegas.

Often considered the two most wholesome figures in combat sports, Musumeci and Moreno trained together in the same Las Vegas gym in May 2023.

Musumeci primarily trains under BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles at Cobrinha Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu headquarters near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles ahead of his ONE 167 match against Sousa.

Mikey Musumeci adds wrestling to his arsenal ahead of ONE 167

While his ground game is at the top of aynone's list, Mikey Musumeci wanted to ensure that he has enough firepower when he faces Gabriel Sousa in Bangkok.

Musumeci tapped the help of Mexican Olympic wrestler Roman Bravo-Young early in his training camp.

Bravo-Young will represent Mexico in the coming 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

In an Instagram post, Musumeci shared how he's been learning wrestling under the guidance of Bravo-Young:

"Say what you want about me, but one thing I take pride in is always seeking to improve in everything/anything I am capable of ❤️😊. Excited to keep learning from @romanbravoyoung and to see his jiu-jitsu progress as we train as well!! 🔥" posted Mikey Musumeci on Instagram.