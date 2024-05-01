“Always looking to improve” - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci on learning how to wrestle

Mikey Musumeci is on a quest to become the most complete grappler he can be.

After studying Brazilian jiu-jitsu for almost his whole life, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion started his wrestling journey and enlisted the help of one of the sport's fastest-rising stars.

Musumeci has been training with Roman Bravo-Young, who will represent Mexico in the 2024 Paris Olympics, ahead of his grudge match against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167.

'Darth Rigatoni' already has a lethal BJJ game but he plans to add wrestling to his grappling game when he takes on Sousa in a bantamweight match on June 7 at Impact Arena.

"Say what you want about me, but one thing I take pride in is always seeking to improve in everything/anything I am capable of ❤️😊. Excited to keep learning from @romanbravoyoung and to see his jiu-jitsu progress as we train as well!! 🔥" posted Mikey Musumeci on Instagram.

Musumeci is one of the most unforgiving BJJ artists on the planet, and he used his calculated style to capture five BJJ world titles before signing with ONE Championship in 2022.

He ultimately carved a perfect 6-0 in the promotion with submission wins over Masakazu Imanari, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

Sousa, meanwhile, is a multi-time BJJ champion and was the last person to submit Musumeci when they squared off at Who's Number One in 2021.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Gabriel Sousa is equally hyped up to face Mikey Musumeci in his ONE Championship debut

Mikey Musumeci isn't the only one fired up to take the Circle at ONE 167.

Gabriel Sousa is ready to bring his talents to the global stage when he makes his ONE Championship debut on June 7 in Bangkok.

In an Instagram post, Sousa said he's grateful to Musumeci for moving up to bantamweight for their highly anticipated rematch.

"Since our first match, many people have been asking for a rematch including myself. It was my 1st good appearance competing in no-gi and a lot of things have changed since. Both of us have made huge improvements and now it's time to do it again," wrote Sousa.

"Thank you Mikey for taking the match, [and] moving up a weight class to make it happen. I have a lot of respect [for you] and of course ONE for giving me an opportunity to be part of the show!"