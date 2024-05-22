"I understand what he's saying" - Thai megastar Rodtang says language barrier does not hinder friendship with Mikey Musumeci

ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci's friendship is so tight that it transcends language barriers.

The Thai striker and the American grappler have certainly forged an unbreakable bond and are proud to call each other "brothers from another mother."

Fans, though, are quite curious how they managed to become so close when they don't even share the same tongue.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang explained he doesn't need to speak fluent English to feel that Musumeci is a genuine person and a good friend. He said:

"I have my personal interpreter [when talking to him]. I understand some words he says, but I'm unable to communicate back because I'm not that good at English. But I understand what he's saying."

Friends, of course, don't always need verbal cues to appreciate one another.

Meanwhile, Rodtang and Musumeci's unlikely brotherhood makes them the perfect role models to uplift ONE's core values of family and respect.

The pair of mild-mannered killers will both return to action this coming June 7th for ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Rodtang will be facing Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing tiff, while Musumeci will take on Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight grappling affair at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci both have a point to prove at ONE 167

As close as they are, Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci will have different roads to traverse at ONE 167.

For the flyweight Muay Thai world champion, this marks his first bout since losing to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the 'Muay Thai Fight of the Century' last year.

After healing from a hand injury, Rodtang is eager to reassert his dominance under a different ruleset, when he battles the upset-minded Denis Puric in a kickboxing showdown.

Musumeci, on the other hand, is eager to avenge an earlier defeat against an old tormentor. 'Darth Rigatoni' will valiantly move up a weight class and welcome Gabriel Sousa to ONE with hopes of settling the score.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.