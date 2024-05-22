"He has a unique style" - Tawanchai says fellow Muay Thai champ Rodtang marches to the beat of his own drum

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is a fan of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's unapologetic candor inside and outside the circle. Apart from his world-class fighting skills, 'The Iron Man' is indeed quite the character and he is beloved by fans worldwide for this trait.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai admitted that even he is drawn to the flyweight Muay Thai champ's eccentric expression of 'The Art of Eight Limbs':

"I'm impressed by Rodtang because he has his unique style."

Rodtang, of course, is a force of nature. His uncanny ability to willingly absorb destructive strikes has made him one of the most feared strikers in the world today.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai has also developed a rapport with his fellow Thai superstar through their years together in the world's largest martial arts organization. He added:

"I haven't had much of a chance to talk to him, but we still keep in contact whenever we can."

Meanwhile, the pair of ONE world champions will have a reunion of some sort at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video on June 7.

This stacked card will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai warns Rodtang not to take dangerous Denis Puric lightly

Before Tawanchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai crown against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the curtain-closer of ONE 167, Rodtang will first make his return to kickboxing against Denis Puric.

While 'The Iron Man' remains the betting favorite for this one, Tawanchai reminded his compatriot about the danger that 'The Bosnian Menace' will bring.

The PK Saenchai Gym star told Sportskeeda MMA:

"If he is careless, he will be making mistakes that could cause him to lose this match. Because Puric, he comes to fight, he's not shy to trade because he has nothing to lose."