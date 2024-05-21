"He has nothing to lose" - Tawanchai urges Rodtang to stay sharp at all times against dangerous Denis Puric

Tawanchai is gearing up for a huge return at ONE 167 where he will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line. A stacked card is heading the way of the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, which promises to be the promotion's biggest show at the venue to date.

Alongside some epic fights at the top of the bill, there are a host of great contests scattered across the entire night. One of them sees ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon step into flyweight kickboxing for a contest with Denis Puric.

Puric has had a lot to say about 'The Iron Man' in recent times and that is sure to fire up his opponent. While the Thai superstar will be, and always is, incredibly confident in his skills, Tawanchai believes he cannot afford to underestimate his opponent.

Puric is not afraid to back up his words or step away from a challenge and that, in the opinion of the featherweight kickboxing champion, makes him dangerous as he stated in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"If he is careless, he will be making mistakes that could cause him to lose this match. Because Puric, he comes to fight, he's not shy to trade because he has nothing to lose."

Tawanchai won't make the same mistake at ONE 167

Tawanchai is right to warn Rodtang about what an opponent that has nothing to lose is capable of.

Denis Puric isn't coming to the Impact Arena to make up the numbers, put on a fun fight, and leave - he wants to make a statement against 'The Iron Man'.

The same can be said for the featherweight kickboxing champion's opponent who has only grown in confidence since the last time that he and his opponent met.

Many felt that Jo Nattawut should have had his hand raised against Tawanchai when they met in kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15. He will look to secure the win and take the title this time around.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.