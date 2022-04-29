Evolve MMA breaks news that Rodlek PK.Saenchai has joined the team

Rodlek PK.Saenchai is the latest Muay Thai world champion to join the formidable Evolve MMA team. On their official Twitter page, Evolve MMA broke the news announcing Rodlek’s latest career move. The caption read:

“BREAKING NEWS: Muay Thai World Champion Rodlek PK.Saenchai joins EVOLVE MMA! Rodlek made his name in Muay Thai at the famed Channel 7 Boxing Stadium in Thailand and will compete as a member of the EVOLVE Fight Team, as well as teach as an instructor at EVOLVE.”

Rodlek made his name in Muay Thai at the famed Channel 7 Boxing Stadium in Thailand and will compete as a member of the EVOLVE Fight Team, as well as teach as an instructor at EVOLVE.



The bantamweight contender joins a formidable cast of world champions who share their expertise in one of the top martial arts gyms in the region. ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto are among the long list of instructors in the gym.

Earlier in the week, Evolve also announced that Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Mikey Musumeci is relocating to Singapore to be part of the team’s roster of instructors and fighters.

Mikey has moved to Singapore permanently to train and teach the gentle art of BJJ to all members of EVOLVE. OSS!



Mikey has moved to Singapore permanently to train and teach the gentle art of BJJ to all members of EVOLVE.

Musumeci won his ONE Championship debut by defeating leg lock legend Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156.

The Evolve Fight Team continues to grow even more formidable with these latest additions.

Rodlek PK.Saenchai hopes to hone his skills at Evolve MMA

Joining Evolve MMA allows Rodlek PK.Saenchai to sharpen his tools with some of the top talents in the world. He does carry an impressive resume himself.

The 32-year-old competed in the famed Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums in Thailand, amassing 129 striking wins in his career. In 2019, he joined ONE Championship and immediately made a splash, winning his first three bouts in the promotion.

He later won the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai tournament for the right to challenge Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the division’s top prize. Unfortunately, he suffered his first knockout loss since 2014. He later faced another setback in October 2021, when he lost a tough unanimous decision loss to Felipe Lobo.

Following his first consecutive losing streak in ONE Championship, Rodlek has now joined Evolve MMA where he can not only pick the brains of Muay Thai world champions but also apply what he learns through sparring sessions with them.

He is currently ranked third in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division and will no doubt aim to challenge for the world title again soon.

