Watch: ONE Championship Muay Thai wrecking ball Rodlek's highlight reel

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai wrecking ball Rodlek P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym always delivers with excitement and in-ring drama. Rodlek, who returns on November 26 at ONE: NEXTGEN III, is the type of fighter who pushes forward no matter what his opponents throw at him.

Known to Muay Thai fans as the 'The Steel Locomotive', Rodlek's fighting style reflects his monicker in every way. The powerful Thai is willing to take multiple hits just so he can land one powerful shot.

The former Channel 7 Boxing Stadium champion has had many highlight reel-worthy fights, including his 3-round war against former WBC champ Liam Harrison. Rodlek was like a madman, getting hit with debilitating leg kicks, while smiling and goading Harrison to hit him more.

The fight was an instant Muay Thai classic and is just one of the reasons why fans love watching Rodlek step into the ring. It's always the highlight of the show. Rodlek's technique is not the cleanest but he makes up for it with unbelievable aggression, innate power, and tremendous heart.

ONE Championship's Rodlek opens ONE: NEXTGEN III with a fight against Felipe Lobo

On November 26th, Rodlek returns at ONE: NEXTGEN III against the highly technical Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo. A wily tactician versus an aggressive brawler. Whoever imposes his game the most wins this bout. It's the perfect way to start an awesome fight card.

ONE: NEXTGEN III will be the third leg of ONE Championship's 'NEXTGEN' series. The event will feature rising stars from different combat sports like Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. There's a lot for fight aficionados to feast upon.

The kickboxing war between Rodlek and Lobo will surely get fans going as they expect fireworks throughout the event. The card will be headlined by the much-anticipated clash between ONE rising star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and promotional newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

