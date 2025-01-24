Ex-bantamweight champ makes two-word remark on "bored" Cory Sandhagen demanding Sean O'Malley fight: "No business fighting Merab Dvalishvili"

Cory Sandhagen has called out Sean O'Malley on social media recently, asserting that the former UFC bantamweight champion "has no business fighting Merab Dvalishvili for an immediate rematch." Sandhagen speculated that O'Malley would likely face the same outcome in a second bout.

This callout follows O'Malley's defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last September, where the Georgian's relentless pressure and ground control secured him the bantamweight title. 'Sugar' has outlined his plan to return into an immediate rematch despite the one-sided loss.

Expressing his eagerness to compete, Cory Sandhagen took to Instagram and wrote:

“Let’s be real, Sean O’Malley has no business fighting Merab Dvalishvili for an immediate rematch.”

He continued:

“I want to fight, I’m so damn bored. I’ll even give this one as much time as he wants, like Aljamain [Sterling] gave him as much time as he wants. Just, UFC, make the fight the fans want to see. Which is me vs. O’Malley, make it happen soon, I’m so f**king bored.”

Check out his post on Instagram:

Former champion TJ Dillashaw backed Sandhagen's challenge. In response to the post, Dillashaw commented:

"Let's go!!!"

Dillashaw's comment on the 'Sandman's recent Instagram post

Previously, Dillashaw had expressed his belief that Cory Sandhagen's skills surpass O'Malley's, stating:

“When they were getting ready to give a title fight to someone, I thought that Sandhagen would’ve been a dope fight for him. I think Sandhagen’s just better at what O’Malley is good at, to be honest. He’s just more dangerous. But O’Malley’s got great feints. I would love to see that fight.”

Check out Dillshaw's remarks during his appearence on the Jaxxon Podcast:

Ray Longo explains how Merab Dvalishvili's "Who's Who" opponent list shaped his success

Renowned MMA coach Ray Longo recently highlighted how Merab Dvalishvili's series of challenging opponents has been pivotal to his rise in the UFC.

Longo emphasized that the UFC's strategy of matching Dvalishvili against top-tier fighters inadvertently "built a monster."

On the SiriusXM Fight Nation’s MMA Today live podcast, he emphasized on Dvalishvili’s progress and commented:

“You know, I said it the other day, what they did to him to get to the title, putting a who’s who in front of him to beat, I think they just created a monster. His confidence just kept getting better and better, everything. We had to walk through fire to get to that title and it’s that thing, whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I think he’s a perfect example of that ’cause he put five to six guys in front of him that I’m sure they thought were gonna beat him and they didn’t, and this is what you see.”

Dvalishvili most recently defended his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov, securing a unanimous decision win at UFC 311 on Jan. 18, showcasing relentless style and determination.

