Ex-football player backs himself to last multiple rounds in MMA fight against Max Holloway, BMF champ drops one word in response

Max Holloway has a lot of people talking about him after his UFC 300 performance with some entertaining a fight with him.

A former wide receiver in the NFL came across as one of the more curious people discussing the newly minted BMF champion.

Chad Johnson aka Ochocinco has fought in combat sports before, he fought to a draw against BKFC veteran Brian Maxwell in an exhibition gloved boxing bout on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard in June 2021. To discuss his capabilities in a fight with one of the all-time great UFC featherweight champions is several degrees of magnitude beyond Ochocinco's experience though.

On their podcast NightCap, co-host Shannon Sharpe told Johnson that he would last around thirty seconds in a possible fight with Holloway with Sharpe seeing 'Blessed' tapping out Ochocinco if the two were to battle.

In a recent bit of footage posted to @SpinninBackfist on X, Ochocinco said,

"Why are you disrespecting me?... So you think Max Holloway can beat me?!... You know what, Max Holloway if you see this, if you have any time. If you have any time during your break until your next fight, please let's spar. Let's get some footage. I just want to show Uncle Sharpe that I ain't with the bulls**t."

"Please, brother Max Holloway. Congratulations but please... He's the best of the best, I know... Man, I thump Max Holloway chin, man, don't play with me like that. Man, I'm 'bout the city, man. What are you talking about, man? I'm built for that."

To that bit of commentary, Holloway responded to the former NFL player by succinctly stating,

"Respect"

Check out the interaction between Ochocinco and Holloway below:

Max Holloway and his boxing in MMA

While Chad Johnson has stepped into the boxing ring, as mentioned earlier, Max Holloway famously declared himself the best boxer in the UFC amid his past fight with Calvin Kattar.

The 32-year-old Hollowway dispatched Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 with a single second left in the final round by connecting on one of the most memorable right hands in UFC history. Holloway collected the BMF title there but also used his hands to wrest the UFC featherweight crown against Jose Aldo and to retain the gold in a subsequent rematch against Aldo in a starkly similar fashion.

The native of Hawaii has also used his boxing abilities, in conjunction with a well-rounded MMA game, to garner wins over other UFC notables including 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Anthony Pettis, Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega to name a few.

