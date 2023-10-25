Ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold declares dominance in the world of influencer boxing

Luke Rockhold recently expressed his intention to enter the world of influencer boxing and plans on dominating that space.

While speaking to The Schmo, the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion noted that he is interested in fighting an influencer in a boxing bout. Rockhold mentioned that he doesn't believe any influencer can hang with him in the squared circle and show the difference in skill level.

He said:

"I'd like to shut down the influencers. That sounds nice. That sounds more interesting. I don't see anybody who can beat me in that organization. I don't see one person."

Tweet regarding intentions to compete in influencer boxing

"Not one influencer will ever beat me in boxing I can promise you that. Not one f*cking influencer can hold my nuts."

It remains to be seen who Luke Rockhold's opponent would be should he venture into influencer boxing. The 39-year-old is an accomplished MMA fighter and former middleweight champion in two major promotions.

What has Luke Rockhold been doing since his UFC departure?

Luke Rockhold has been taking advantage of his free agency since departing the UFC as he has remained open to other combat sports.

The former UFC middleweight champion most recently competed against Mike Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC 41 this past April. His foray into bare-knuckle boxing didn't go according to plan as he lost via second-round TKO.

Despite the loss, the veteran athlete is still a sought after free agent as it was most recently reported that Karate Combat has expressed interest in signing him. It will be interesting to see whether the former UFC middleweight will be turning his attention to influencer boxing or if he decides to pursue either Karate Combat or a return to MMA.

Tweet regarding BKFC 41