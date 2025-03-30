Ex-UFC champion backs long-awaited Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal clash after fiery callout: "Settle the score"

Jorge Masvidal’s feud with Leon Edwards could finally be settled inside the UFC octagon, as Masvidal eyes a return to the promotion. While Masvidal recently called out Edwards, former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling also chimed in, lending his support to the long-anticipated fight.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Masvidal called out Edwards and claimed he would secure an easy victory over ‘Rocky’. The former BMF titleholder also expressed that once he is done with Edwards, he will set his sights on the UFC gold:

"Give me the Leon fight, and then after that I fight whoever has that damn belt... [I beat Leon] in every way, shape, and form. He can't wrestle me for five rounds so I don't have to worry about the takedowns. And I know on the feet he's fragile compared to me".

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below (7:54):

Championship Rounds reshared Masvidal’s comments on X, which caught the attention of Sterling. The former UFC bantamweight champion responded with excitement, expressing his eagerness to see Masvidal and Edwards finally settle their bad blood inside the octagon. Sterling wrote:

“This scrap is long overdue. I’d like to seen them settle the score with each other. Great striking fight I think.”

Check out Aljamain Sterlin's X post below:

Masvidal and Edwards' rivalry dates back to 2019 when they were involved in a backstage brawl after UFC London. The two were originally scheduled to settle their differences at UFC 269, but Masvidal withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

The former BMF champion later announced his retirement from the UFC after suffering his fourth consecutive loss, with his last defeat coming against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Jorge Masvidal shares his thoughts on Leon Edwards' loss to Sean Brady

Leon Edwards suffered a devastating fourth-round guillotine choke submission loss to Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255, a performance that has received heavy criticism from the MMA community.

In the aforementioned interview, Jorge Masvidal was asked about Edwards' performance against Brady. Masvidal asserted that he was not surprised by the result, explaining:

"Not at all [was surprised]. I didnt't think Leon had great wrestling. Especially if guys could ride a little bit harder. I thought Leon on the feet, could definitely beat him. But I thought Sean was gonna be able to grapple. He can put in the pace on guys. Leon gets tired grappling."

