  • Ex-UFC champion explains why Magomed Ankalaev shouldn't be classified as "Dagestani wrestler kind of fighter" 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:25 GMT
Former UFC champ discusses Magomed Ankalaev
Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman recently explained why Magomed Ankalaev shouldn't be classified as a "Dagestani wrestler kind of fighter" and pointed out that the reigning light heavyweight champion had other qualities that made him a dangerous opponent.

Ankalaev is set to face Alex Pereira in a title rematch at UFC 320 this weekend. In their first encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev beat Pereira via unanimous decision after five rounds of action. While Ankalaev adopted a more wrestling-focused approach to neutralize Pereira's striking threat in their first fight, he's hinted at going for a striking-heavy style in their rematch.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman dismissed the narrative about Ankalaev being a traditional Dagestani wrestler and explained:

"I don't understand why everyone continues to group Ankalaev in the Dagestani wrestler kind of fighter. He's not; he's his own type of Dagestani fighter that loves to strike, that loves to pick people apart and get them out of there. That is who Magomed Ankalaev is. He's not a Dagestani wrestler that is going to come in there, level change, take you down, and just beat your face down while you're down there."
He continued:

"We saw him struggle to take Pereira down in the first fight... That's not what's gonna happen. Ankalaev is a very, very good and seasoned striker. This is where he likes to be... This is where he likes to conserve his energy... He also understands that by giving continuous takedown attempts, he's gonna get tired as well. So, I don't think we're gonna see that. I think they're both gonna stand there and they're both gonna go to war."
Dricus du Plessis previews Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 at UFC 320

Dricus du Plessis recently shared his thoughts on the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch. The former UFC middleweight champion opined that Pereira would emerge victorious this time and explained how.

In an interview with Fight Forecast (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), the South African fighter said:

"The thing with Pereira is, he's a bully fighter in the sense that he walks you down and he's intimidating. He hits so hard, he doesn't care if he walks into the fire. Ankalaev was smart in the first fight to stay away and then get all the way in to smother him and put him on the back foot. When Pereira's on the back foot, he's not the best."
He continued:

"Now they know Ankalaev's going to close that gap. I know Ankalaev said he's gonna strike with him. I don't think that's a great idea. I really don't think that's a good idea. I don't really see this fight going the distance this time. I'm putting my money on Pereira to reclaim the title."
