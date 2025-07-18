Ex-UFC champion gets 100% real about Khamzat Chimaev’s consensus kryptonite ahead of Dricus du Plessis clash 

With the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title clash at UFC 319 barely a month away, fans are eagerly waiting to find out how 'Borz's' indomitable wrestling threat will fare against the champion.
According to former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, while Chimaev's relentless pressure would be a nightmare for any opponent, his fighting style is not suited for a five-round affair.
Previewing the upcoming title fight during a recent interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold predicted that the fight to get increasingly tough for the Chechnya-born UAE national as the rounds go on:
"He is a f**king beast. He's going to put on relentless pressure. He's going to start fast and hard. Can Dricus take that? Take that first two rounds."
Rockhold added:
"[If the fight progresses to the later round] I don't like those opportunities for him. I've trained with DDP a lot, he is tough, he is not going to go away... You've got to dominate him from start to finish, or you've got to finish him early. I just don't see how Khamzat is going to keep that pressure. His intensity can only...you can only keep that for so long. That's not five-round material."
Check out Luke Rockhold's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (10:57):
Chimaev's endurance has long been a topic of concern among his fans. Whenever his fights have gone past the first few rounds, 'Borz' has shown signs of fatigue and vulnerability.
Many still believe the 31-year-old didn't deserve his decision wins over Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.
When Dricus du Plessis claimed he'll exhaust Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis is not unaware of the chink in Khamzat Chimaev's armor. 'Stillknocks' realizes his opponent struggles to maintain his trademark pressure in the later rounds.
During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, the South African revealed that he intends to exploit this shortcoming and neutralize 'Borz's' wrestling threat when they meet in the octagon:
"We've seen him being as exhausted as anybody can be in the third round. This is a five-rounder. Bring your first round. I'm going to meet you in the middle, and we're going to wrestle... Then we'll come out in the second round and see what you feel like... and then we're going to fight my fight. Then we're going to wrestle on my terms, and then we're going to strike on my terms."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Khamzat Chimaev's cardio below: