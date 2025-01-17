Ex-UFC champion makes eye-opening claim on Jiri Prochazka’s tendency that would put him at “risk” against Jamahal Hill 

A former UFC champion recently opined that Jiri Prochazka's usual fighting style might put him at risk against his UFC 311 rival, Jamahal Hill. He mentioned that Hill might find plenty of opportunities due to the unorthodox style of Prochazka.

Prochazka is currently trying to make his way up to the title once again after two defeats against the current UFC light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira.

A win in his upcoming encounter against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 help take him one step closer to another title shot.

Prochazka acquired the light heavyweight gold at UFC 275, but he vacated it due to a prolonged timeout to heal his terrible shoulder injury sustained before UFC 282. He made his comeback at UFC 295 from what Dana White said was the worst MMA-based injury he had seen in his career.

However, Prochazka hasn't been able to regain the UFC light heavyweight gold after his return. The Czechia native's style of fighting with lowered hands and hence no guard cost him heavily in both fights against Pereira as he endured TKO defeats at UFC 295 and UFC 303.

The former UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, broke down the upcoming Prochazka vs. Hill encounter at UFC 311 in one of his recent YouTube videos. 'The Great' opined that Prochazka's style of trying to dodge punches without a guard while staying in Hill's range might put him at risk in the fight:

"Jiri [Prochazka], when I say he takes a lot of risks, [I mean] he likes to put his head in range, he likes to slip while leaving his hands down. Jamahal [Hill's] gonna be ready for that."

Jiri Prochazka confirms that he is ready for another title shot after a few massive changes in his game

Jiri Prochazka failed to get past the second round despite two shots at the light heavyweight gold since his return. His UFC 295 encounter ended in the final minute of the second round with a controversial stoppage from referee Marc Goddard. Prochazka's UFC 303 defeat was even more distressing as Pereira finished him within the first minute of the second round.

However, in a recent interview with UFC analyst Din Thomas, the Czechia native mentioned the post-UFC 303 changes in his game make him believe that he is ready for another shot at the title, irrespective of the rival:

"You can not believe me right now, but I have to say that I believe. I believe I have made a change in myself so necessary, a big change, that right now my style and myself, I am prepared for the title again. Against whoever. Against Ankalaev, against Pereira."

