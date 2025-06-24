Ex-UFC champion opens up about what could be next for new heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

A former UFC champion recently shared his thoughts on what he believes could be next for new heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. He noted that there is a logical matchup, which could answer many questions about his abilities.
Aspinall was promoted to heavyweight champion last Saturday after Jon Jones announced his retirement and relinquished his title. The Englishman had been the reigning interim heavyweight champion since defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and even made a successful title defense to remain active.
In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo opened up about the current landscape of the heavyweight division. Cejudo highlighted Ciryl Gane as the definitive contender and mentioned that Aspinall vs. Gane is the most logical title fight to book, especially considering the connection with Jones. He said:
"You give [Aspinall] the No.1 contender, Ciryl Gane... Somebody that's a big heavyweight, that's very agile. I don't think [Aspinall] gets rid of [Gane] right away like he has with other people and I think that'll be a big indication if Jon Jones wants to come back and reclaim that belt once again."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:
Kamaru Usman agrees with Henry Cejudo regarding Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
Kamaru Usman also agreed with Henry Cejudo's suggestion regarding how Tom Aspinall should make his first undisputed UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:
"I think you're absolutely right. The fight that makes sense, [Aspinall] versus Ciryl Gane. Let's make that happen... People forget how fantastic [Gane] is. A guy that can kind of float around the octagon, touch you, kick you, hit you with elbows. He's just a complete game, but man, Tom's movement, his boxing, his speed and his power. It's very, very difficult to doubt this man anymore."
Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman's comments regarding Tom Aspinall below: