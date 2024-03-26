Ex-UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley set to coach new TUF-inspired series for Moscow MMA promotion

Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley appear primed to coach in Hardcore FC MMA.

HFC MMA has been gaining popularity in Russia. However, it seems that the Moscow-based company is set to make a big leap forward, with two former UFC champions.

Both Luke Rockhold and 'The Chosen One' have been seen online, wearing HFC MMA uniforms. The two have also been seen holding whiteboards, with names on them. Just based on the limited footage available, it seems that the former champions are primed to be on a show like The Ultimate Fighter.

Based on a report from MMA Uncensored, that's exactly what the two former champions will be doing. To add credence to the report, Rockhold himself recently took to Instagram, to post a photo of the HFC MMA cage.

As of now, neither Rockhold nor Tyron Woodley, have confirmed the news. The promotion itself hasn't commented on the photos either and hasn't responded to press queries about the potential show.

However, it's not exactly a secret that reality television has seen massive growth in the sport of MMA. The Ultimate Fighter helped the UFC skyrocket in popularity in the 2000s, and it seems that HFC MMA is aware of that.

Will Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley fight in HFC MMA?

As of now, it's not known if Luke Rockhold vs. Tyron Woodley will go down later this year.

According to the report from MMA Uncensored, the two could potentially fight at the end of the season. However, that's far from confirmed based on the information that we have right now.

That being said, a fight between Rockhold and Woodley would make a lot of sense. Both men are currently trying to get back on track. Since leaving the UFC, the two former champions have badly struggled.

For his part, Luke Rockhold suffered a stoppage loss to Mike Perry in the BFKC ring last year. The bout was the former champion's first outside the UFC in well over a decade.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley hasn't competed since his move to the boxing ring against Jake Paul. 'The Chosen One' was famously handed two losses by the YouTuber in 2021.

Despite their recent losses, neither man has shown interest in retiring. With that in mind, a potential fight between the two is absolutely on the table for 2024.