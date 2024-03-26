“Bro is building the Volk excuse already” - Fans question Jake Paul’s training regimen as Mike Tyson’s dedication shines before fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have vastly different training camps.

Over the last few weeks, 'Iron Mike' has been uploading clips of himself training in preparation for his boxing comeback. Despite Tyson being 57 years old, it's clear that he still has the power and speed to get back into the ring.

The former heavyweight champion has shown his dedication, showing each day of his training on social media. While the clips aren't anything crazy, it's clear that Tyson is fully focused on 'The Problem Child.'

However, Jake Paul has had a much different start to his training camp. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently took to social media to show the first day of his preparation. Unlike Mike Tyson, Paul wasn't hitting the pads. Instead, he was seen drinking at a party and not training at all.

Check out Paul's training vs. Tyson's training below:

Fans were naturally in shock at seeing Paul's video. Some online speculated that he was partying because he knew Tyson wasn't a challenge. Others, meanwhile, believe that Paul is drinking to create an excuse if he loses.

One likened it to Alexander Volkanovski's post-fight comments following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. 'The Great' admitted that he had been drinking before accepting the bout, leading to a comparison from one fan:

"Nice. Bro is building the Volk excuse already. 'I was drinking all throughout camp'"

Watch the first face-off between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is now official.

The announcement of the fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' came out of nowhere. Paul vs. Tyson will be the first time that Netflix will promote a boxing event. As of now, there are still a lot of unknown details about the fight, including if it will be a real one or an exhibition match.

Regardless, it's clear that the two are prepared to put on a show for July 20. Earlier this month, the two, along with Netflix, released footage of their first face-off. While Jake Paul might not be taking Mike Tyson seriously just yet, it's clear the heavyweight legend is taking the fight very seriously.

