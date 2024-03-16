"It's a sensitive situation for me" - Francis Ngannou's coach shares "mixed emotions" on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout

Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper has mixed opinions on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

This summer, 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' will be colliding in a heavyweight bout. On July 20, the two boxers will headline a Netflix-promoted card in the first time that the streaming service will broadcast a fight card.

Since the fight announcement, fans and fighters alike have had mixed opinions on it. That would include the coach of Francis Ngannou, Dewey Cooper. 'The Black Kobra' is a former boxer himself and also a longtime friend of Tyson.

The two worked together last fall, to coach 'The Predator' for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury. With all that in mind, it's understandable for Cooper to have mixed feelings about Tyson's comeback.

The coach discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in a recent interview with MMAJunkie. There, Cooper stated that his mixed emotions revolve around the fact that he's become friendly with the influencer boxer as well. However, the bigger issue is Tyson's age.

'Iron Mike' is currently 57 years old, and there's a 30-year age gap between himself and Paul. That weighs heavily on Cooper, with the trainer stating:

"Mixed emotions... It's a sensitive situation for me. At 58, the way Mike looks on the pads and everything, he can still do it. Just, will he be dedicated to training a real camp? And will he take Jake Paul serious? Does Jake Paul have enough to motivate Mike Tyson, is the biggest question in my mind."

Francis Ngannou opens up on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Francis Ngannou is more warm on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson than his longtime coach.

During fight week for his return fight against Anthony Joshua last week, 'The Predator' was asked about the fight announcement. There, he admitted that 'Iron Mike' kept the news close to himself and that he wasn't aware of it.

So when the fight was announced, he couldn't quite believe it. Still, Ngannou feels that despite Tyson's age, he can still do some work against his younger counterpart.

Speaking to MMAJunkie last week, Francis Ngannou stated:

"If it comes out to be [a real fight] of course, I'll be there to support Mike. [He's 57 years old] but he can still kick some ass. There's no doubt about it."

Check out his comments below (5:00)