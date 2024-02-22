Francis Ngannou's coach open to fighting Tyson Fury's father in a boxing match

Francis Ngannou's coach, Dewey Cooper, is down to face John Fury in a boxing match.

In October, 'The Predator' faced Tyson Fury in his first-ever boxing match. While Mike Tyson got a lot of attention for training Ngannou in the build, most of the actual training the heavyweight had come with Cooper.

For those who remember the build to that fight, a lot of it featured 'Big' John Fury. The father of 'The Gypsy King' is a former boxer in his own right, even facing the likes of Henry Akinwande. One man who the 59-year-old never fought was 'Iron Mike'.

The retired fighter called to fight Tyson at the final press conference before Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. While the legend just laughed the offer off, it seems that Brit was serious about the potential boxing match.

If Tyson doesn't want to fight the elder Fury, Cooper is down to take his place. Speaking in a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, the trainer stated:

“John Fury wanted to fight Mike Tyson, that’s a big fight and would make a lot of money. I don’t blame him, why not? If he called me out, I’d definitely fight him. I’m a coach now, I’m retired from fighting but I train and I can definitely train more if I’m ignited to do such."

Watch Dewey Cooper and John Fury's back and forth at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou presser

The seeds have already been planted for the coaches of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury to fight.

While John Fury challenged Mike Tyson to a fight at the press conference last fall, he also had a back-and-forth with Dewey Cooper. Whenever the trainer was speaking, the retired Brit quickly interrupted him.

In the heated back and forth, 'Big' questioned Cooper's credentials as a coach and a fighter. A former professional kickboxer as well as a boxer, 'The Black Cobra' didn't seem to appreciate it too much.

At the final Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua press conference last October, the elder Fury stated:

"Who is that talking now? Who are you by the way? Who are you? Who is this man? Who is he? He looks like a cartoon character."

Cooper quickly shouted back:

"We shall see. You know who the f*** I am. I'm 'The Black Cobra', you know who I am. At the end of the day, we're not here to talk. In two days, the world will see."

Check out their back-and-forth below:

