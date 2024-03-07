Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Here is everything you need to know including date, venue, where to stream, and more

All details for the announced Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight can be found below.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his return to the ring over the weekend in Puerto Rico. On Saturday night, Paul scored a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland. Just a few days later, he signed a deal to fight the legendary 'Iron Mike'.

As of now, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is slated for July 20 in Arlington, Texas. The bout will go down at the famed AT&T Stadium, which is known for housing the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

The 100,000-seat stadium will now get to hold one of the biggest bouts of the year. However, for those who can't make it out to Texas, the bout will air on Netflix. It'll be the first time that the streaming service will stream a boxing match.

As far as the bout itself is concerned, it will be contested up at heavyweight. As of now, it's not known how many rounds the fight will be. Furthermore, it's also not known if the fight will be a professionally sanctioned one or an exhibition.

If it's a professionally sanctioned bout, it will be the heavyweight legend's first in nearly 20 years. The last time Mike Tyson competed in a professional fight was against Kevin McBride in 2005. 'Iron Mike' famously quit on the stool that night in the final pro bout of his career.

Jake Paul explains why he signed a deal to fight Mike Tyson

On his YouTube channel, Jake Paul explained why he's fighting Mike Tyson.

The fight announcement frankly came out of nowhere for most fans. While 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' have teased a bout in the past, it's been years since there have been public talks between the two.

However, the deal is now done between the boxers, and they'll be fighting on July 20. While some fans are surely not happy with the announcement, there's no doubt it will be one of the biggest fights of 2024.

On his YouTube channel, Jake Paul opened up on the fight itself. There, the rising influencer fighter stated:

"Fighting Mike Tyson is such an honor. To step into the ring with one of the two most famous people to ever grace the sport of boxing - not only will this be the biggest fight of my life, but I think it has the opportunity to change the history of boxing."

Check out his comments in the video below (5:00):