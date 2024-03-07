“I’m younger, I’m faster” - Jake Paul remains confident about fighting Mike Tyson despite warnings from his team

Internet sensation Jake Paul has shed light on his decision to go toe-to-toe against boxing legend Miek Tyson inside the squared circle.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a post on social media that featured a clip of 'Iron' working the pads in a gym. In the caption, Paul first showered praise on Tyson, hailing him as the 'greatest heavyweight ever.'

The 27-year-old then argued that he had better attributes than the boxing legend. Pau then claimed that he did not hesitate while accepting the fight which, according to him, will take place at heavyweight:

"[Mike Tyson's] the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

News recently broke that Paul's next outing will be against Tyson on July 20. The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the venue for the event, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

Check out the first face-off between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson below:

Many combat sports fans are criticizing the matchup, stating the age difference between Tyson (57) and Paul (27). This includes MMA personalities Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis, who slammed 'The Problem Child' for making this fight.

When were Jake Paul and Mike Tyson last seen in action?

Jake Paul's last boxing fight took place recently on March 2. 'The Problem Child' took on Ryan Bourland in an eight-round professional bout. The event was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

The 27-year-old made quick work of his opponent that night and finished him via first-round knockout, extending his overall record to 9-1.

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, has not competed in a professional fight since June 2005. But a few years ago, 'Iron' went up against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout.

The fight took place on November 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The bout went the eight-round distance and ended in a split draw.