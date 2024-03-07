"Jake Paul is in for an absolute beat down" - Fans take sides as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off ahead of their upcoming fight

News recently broke that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will go one-on-one against the boxing legend Mike Tyson inside the squared circle. The event will be held on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will be broadcast live on the streaming giant Netflix, which released the first face-off between the two athletes on social media.

Check out the face-off between Paul and Tyson below:

Expand Tweet

Several combat sports enthusiasts were taken aback by the news and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

Fans started making their picks for the fight on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

One person argued that Tyson looked good in his fight against Roy Jones Jr. and would give 'The Problem Child' a hard time inside the boxing ring.

"If you saw Tyson vs. Roy Jones [Jr.] the other year, you'd know Jake Paul is in for an absolute beat down."

A few more fans picked 'Iron' to emerge victorious in the encounter and also made predictions regarding the round in which the fight would be stopped.

"Tyson by 4th round KO."

"I love this s**t. Mike on 1st by KO."

Others believed that the fight would be a one-sided affair in favor of Paul and would not go past the opening round.

"Jake is gonna have another highlight-reel first-round KO. Mike won't see round 2."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight announcement has been receiving a lot of backlash from people on social media. One of the main reasons is the massive age difference between the two athletes.

Paul is 27 years old whereas 'Iron' will turn 58 this year. One of the people criticizing this fight is none other than former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

'The Count' responded to the YouTuber-turned-boxer's fight announcement post and said that Paul should be ashamed of his actions.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. And the biggest joke is you don’t even slightly realize why."

Expand Tweet

MMA personality Dillon Danis echoed Bisping's sentiment in a social media post.

"You're fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame."

Expand Tweet