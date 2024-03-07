"Have some shame" - Dillon Danis gives his two cents on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight announcement

Dillon Danis recently weighed in on the massive announcement that Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on July 20.

'The Problem Child' made it official earlier today, sending the combat sports community into a frenzy. They announced that the bout is worthy of headlining the famous venue, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, and will also be streaming live on Netflix in what could be a groundbreaking move for the streaming giant:

"I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep."

The tweet caught the attention of Danis, who blasted Jake Paul for selecting Tyson as his next opponent, especially considering the age discrepancy and the fact that the former heavyweight boxing champion is obviously not in his prime anymore. He quoted the YouTuber-turned-Boxer's tweet and shared his reaction to the news by mentioning that the bout isn't one he should be proud of:

"You’re fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame."

Danis' reaction to Paul vs. Tyson announcement [Image courtesy: @dillondanis - X]

It will be interesting to see whether 'The Problem Child' responds to Danis' tweet as there is still animosity between the former Bellator star and both Paul brothers.

Dillon Danis takes a jibe at Jake Paul's latest boxing foe

Dillon Danis recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul's most recent boxing win and clearly wasn't impressed.

Paul earned a decision first-round TKO win over Ryan Bourland, which saw him land a flurry of heavy shots before the referee called a stop to the bout. The former Bellator star took to his X account, shared the video of the finish, and took a jibe at Bourland. He wrote:

"There's someone in Puerto Rico right now wondering why their Uber driver is taking so long."

Danis' reaction to Paul vs. Bourland [Image courtesy: @dillondanis - X]