“Can’t last more than 2 rounds” - Fans react as Mike Tyson sweats it out in training to prepare for Jake Paul bout

Mike Tyson is training his hardest for Jake Paul, but some fans think it might not be enough.

'Iron Mike' recently signed a deal to return to the boxing ring in July against Paul. Naturally, many had skepticism that the now 57-year-old legend would be able to go through an actual training camp at his age.

However, Tyson is beginning to dispel the notion that he can't fight anymore. Since the fight announcement, the former heavyweight champion has taken to social media to release multiple clips of himself training.

Furthermore, a lot of older Tyson clips are recirculating as well. While 'Iron Mike' hasn't competed in nearly four years and fought in a professional bout in 19, it's clear he still has power and speed. On X, fans reacted to a video of the legend hitting the heavy bag.

Expand Tweet

In the video, the former champion was drenched in sweat but showed his hellacious punching power. However, while some on social media were impressed, others questioned if Tyson would be able to keep up with Paul this summer.

One fan even wrote:

"Mike can't last more than 2 rounds though unfortunately."

Check out the full fan response below:

[All comments in response to @HappyPunch on X]

Will Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson be a real fight? Here's what we know about the event

There's still a lot that fans don't know about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

When the boxing match was announced earlier this month, there was a lack of details about the event. Only a few things were revealed about the bout itself, including that it will air on Netflix.

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, known for housing the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. However, on July 20, they will hold 85,000 fans to see Paul and Tyson trade blows.

However, the biggest question surrounding the heavyweight bout is whether it will be an exhibition or a real sanctioned fight. Tyson's last bout came in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. For those who remember that bout, it was an exhibition where the two legends fought to a draw.

However, based on several reports and comments from Tyson's coach, Rafael Cordeiro, they're hoping to make his return a real fight. If the Texas Commission sanctions his bout with Paul, it will be his first real contest since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.