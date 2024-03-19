"He knows what to do" - Coach Rafael Cordeiro asks people not to be concerned about Mike Tyson’s health heading into Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time since facing Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition bout when he faces Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20th. It is unclear if the bout will be an exhibition or mark 'Iron Mike's' first professional bout since 2005.

Rafael Cordeiro, who cornered the former undisputed heavyweight champion for his bout against Jones Jr., recently advised fans not to be concerned about the health and safety of Tyson. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he stated:

"I believe people don't have to be concerned about [his health and safety]. You're talking about a guy who was a two-time world champ, the guy that had [29] fights in two years. He knows how to fight. He's fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring, he knows what to do. It's not something new for Mike and this fight is no different. He works hard every single day to go there and try his best to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end."

Cordeiro continued:

"This is his style. Nobody has to teach Mike Tyson how to fight and he's going to prove [that] in July. You're going to see the same. You can see fire in his eyes when he trains and he's never going to give less than that. I truly believe it's going to be a great show and Mike's going to step inside the ring as the old Mike Tyson, as the old times, and he's going to try to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end."

Check out Rafael Cordeiro's comments on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring to face Paul, who is 31 years younger. It is unclear if the fight will be sanctioned as a professional bout or how many rounds it will be.

Chuck Liddell weighs in on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

There have been plenty of pundits to weigh in on Mike Tyson's upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul, claiming that a 58-year-old has no business being in the ring with a 27-year-old. UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is not among that crowd as he believes 'Iron Mike' should win the bout.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former light heavyweight champion was asked about Paul being the favorite, responding:

"Yeah, if Tyson's taking a dive, he's the favorite, but, if Tyson hits him, it's over. By the way, the last thing to go is power. Last thing to go is power. He hits him, it's over. If you seen Mike, he still hits."

Check out Chuck Liddell's comments on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below: