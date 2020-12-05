Ex-UFC cult hero Artem Lobov would happily 'whup' Jake Paul for a big fee

Former UFC cult hero Artem Lobov has asserted that he’d be willing to fight Jake Paul, albeit if he’s paid a big fee for the fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Artem Lobov revealed that he plans on fighting for only two more years, adding that he’d like to ensure that his family’s future is secured before he retires.

Additionally, Lobov noted that he’s been earning six-figure paydays for quite some time. The Russian Hammer added, however, that in order to provide your family with a secure future, you have to procure better amounts.

Artem Lobov is ready to fight for the right price

Lobov believes that boxing is the easiest, if not the only, way to earn seven-figure paydays.

There is only one word for the fight that took place in #BKFC5 between Jason Knight vs Artem Lobov; ＥＰＩＣ‼️💥👊

.

.Congratulations Artem Lobov on your win by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 48-46) @RusHammerMMA 👊

.BKFC5 is available on PPV On Demand & FITEtv#BKFC #KnuckleUp pic.twitter.com/80Imp5nw4N — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 7, 2019

Furthermore, Artem Lobov explained that he had received a few interesting offers at the beginning of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic sent his plans for a toss. Lobov noted that he’s looking to pick up right where he left off.

The Russian also pointed out that he’ll be undergoing MMA training, in order to ensure that he’s prepared to compete in any combat sport. Lobov continued that he’s looking forward to competing in boxing as well.

Moreover, with regard to YouTube megastar and up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Paul challenging Conor McGregor and other prominent MMA fighters to boxing matches, Artem Lobov stated –

“I have absolutely nothing to gain from beating that guy other than financial gains…So if they give me the paycheck that I’m happy with, I don’t care. I can whoop Jake Paul or his brother or whoever else in the family wants to get it. They can get it.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul has been lobbying for high-profile boxing bouts against top MMA stars

The exhibition boxing match between combat sports legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlined a fight card that transpired on November 28th, 2020.

The event has been deemed a success by fans and experts alike, with Tyson and RJJ receiving widespread praise for their respective performances.

The co-headlining bout of the event was a professional boxing match between YouTuber and actor Jake Paul who faced former NBA player, Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul entered the fight with a 1-0 professional boxing record, whereas Robinson was making his professional boxing debut. Paul dominated the fight and knocked Robinson out cold in round two of their fight.

“Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”@dc_mma's taking @jakepaul in a boxing match with Dillon Danis 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mdvPVmNLy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 30, 2020

After the fight, Paul – who had previously called out several fighters and non-combat sports personalities to fight him – once again stated that he’d like to face Conor McGregor as well as other top MMA stars inside the professional boxing ring.

The combat sports community has responded with mixed reactions to Jake Paul’s offer of facing MMA fighters in professional boxing bouts. Besides, the matter of fact is that a fight between Paul and Artem Lobov is unlikely to come to fruition.

Advertisement

That’s because the weight difference between Paul and Artem Lobov is too much. Paul weighed in at 189 pounds for his fight against Robinson, while Artem Lobov currently fights at 155 pounds.

Artem Lobov is set to fight Ylies Djiroun at Arena Fight 2 for the promotion’s Lightweight title on December 12th. Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next professional boxing opponent is likely to be revealed in the days to come.