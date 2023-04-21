Former UFC fighter Frank Camacho is being lauded by fans for excellently handling an unexpected attack from a concussed fighter.

Camacho fought in the UFC from 2017 to 2022 before being released from the company following a TKO loss to Manuel Torres in May 2022. Before making his UFC debut, he served as a referee in 2016 at an event in Guam where he was attacked by a fighter who got knocked out.

Watch the video below:

A video of the same has resurfaced on social media recently, with Frank Camacho being praised for calmly handling the situation. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Frank's the man. Everytime I see this I remember the a**hole ref the choked out the concussed fighter instead of helping."

"Looool I absolutely love how he handled this!"

"Frank is a great guy."

"Showed him grace"

"Handled the situation like a true professional with real experience to understand the situation."

"Kudos to him for keeping composure and not hitting the guy, rather he controlled the situation"

"Props to the ref"

"Handled that very impressively"

"What a fantastic job by Camacho."

"Honestly there was no intent there by the fighter, he was knocked out and got back up not knowing it was the ref, when the ref hugged him close and told him who he was, he backed down, just a spur of the moment situation"

"Handled it like a pro that sh*t was amazing. He could have easily blew this guy up"

"Amazing understanding that the fighter was in a daze and helped him understand by holding on and just talking to him. Much respect!"

"That is a real professional"

"I think Frank took one look at this dude and knew he was fighting unconscious, he obviously wasn't all there, and in handled it in style & with respect to the other fighter, class act my man class act"

Fighter attacks referee: When UFC fighter Roy Nelson attacked John McCarthy

Back in 2016, former UFC fighter Roy Nelson took on Antonio Silva at UFC Fight Night 95. While Nelson managed to secure a second-round KO victory, he was certainly not pleased with referee John McCarthy and believed it was a late stoppage.

The former UFC fighter then proceeded toward John McCarthy, who checked up on Antonio Silva and kicked him. It was a poor show of sportsmanship. As a result, unlike the instances when a fighter attacks a referee while being concussed, Roy Nelson was suspended for nine months and fined $24,000.

Watch the video below:

After serving the nine-month suspension, the former UFC fighter returned to face Alexander Volkov in April 2017. However, his return did not go as planned and he suffered a unanimous decision loss. The bout proved to be his last in the UFC as he then went on to sign a deal with Bellator.

