John McCarthy has responded to a fan who thought the controversial UFC scorecards for a fight on Saturday night was partly the former referee's fault.

The judges were once again the talking point at UFC Kansas City with some rather contentious scorecards. The opening bout of the card between Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova came with a lot of controversy as Edwards walked away with a split-decision win, a result that shocked the MMA community.

Speaking on Twitter, a fan blamed John McCarthy for the decision. However, McCarthy shrugged off the blame by suggesting that the judges were at fault for not understanding how to score bouts. He replied to the fan's tweet by saying:

"Sorry you didn’t like the results Andrew,,,,, I didn’t like the results either. There is nothing wrong with the criteria though. The fault goes to judges who do not understand what they are supposed to be giving credit for."

Take a look at John McCarthy's tweet below:

Throwing up pitter patter shots from your back /= damage.



What did Dana White say about UFC scorecards at Kansas City?

Dana White addressed the controversy during the post-event press conference. Interestingly, White missed the fight. However, he revealed that he received a text from the vice-president of talent relations at the UFC, Mick Maynard, regarding the bout.

Dana White said that Maynard was surprised by the judging in the fight between Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova and feared that the night might get worse if the judges continued to score bouts in the same manner:

"I did miss the fight of the night, and we got a text from Mick [Maynard] that said if this is how the judging is going to be tonight, we're in for a real s****y night... Yeah, I know it tough to do [try and solve the judging crisis]. I've got to look deeper into it. I dont know enough about it yet but I do know that Mick agreed and said that."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

It is worth noting that the scoring system has been a point of discussion for a while now. There have been a lot of controversies recently which call for a change in the judging system.

