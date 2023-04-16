The UFC Kansas City judging for the night's opening fight left fans fuming. As per Dana White, UFC's Vice President of Talent Relations Mick Maynard shares similar feelings as the MMA fandom.

The April 15 fight card opened with a women's bantamweight clash between Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova. Edwards started the night strong, scoring a takedown in the opening round.

However, Puldilova was far from outmatched and managed to take the Panamanian's back later in the round and strung a few submission attempts.

In the subsequent rounds, Pudilova got got into her stride. She found greater success with takedown attempts, which left Edwards spending the majority of the fight trying to defend submission attempts.

Despite this, the judges' scorecards granted Joselyne Edwards a split-decision win over the Czech fighter.

It looks like a slew of recent judging controversies have rattled top UFC executives. During the post-fight press conference for the event, Dana White addressed this weekend's judging controversy, saying:

"I did miss the fight of the night, and we got a text from Mick [Maynard] that said if this is how the judging is going to be tonight, we're in for a real s****y night... Yeah, I know it tough to do [try and solve the judging crisis]. I've got to look deeper into it. I dont know enough about it yet but I do know that Mick agreed and said that."

UFC Kansas City judging: Dana White has never been a fan of leaving it to the judges

UFC President Dana White believes that fighters should give their best throughout the fight and not try to give away rounds, thinking they are ahead on scorecards. Per 53-year-old, even after more than two decades of promoting fights, even a veteran like himself has no clue how the judges score fights.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 282, a furious White blasted Jared Gordon for his performance against Paddy Pimblett. At the pay-per-view, Pimblett secured a unanimous decision win against 'Flash'. Many fans, however, felt Gordon was unfairly robbed of a victory against the Englishman.

At the press conference, White criticized the American for coasting in the third round instead of trying for a finish.

"Gordon had a horrible game plan going into that third round. You think you won the first two rounds? With the judges? How do you know that? Why go in there and throw away the third round and not go trying to fight your a** off and win? If you think you know who won what round, you're crazy."

