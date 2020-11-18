Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier continues social media war with Jon Jones by posting doping controversy tweets

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has taken to his official social media account to fire back at archrival Jon Jones.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion had put forth a series of tweets targeted at Daniel Cormier on social media. Jones accused Cormier of quitting on his fans, the sport of MMA, and his legacy with a loss.

I’ve lost many times throughout life, but the fierce competitor in me won’t let me go out with an L. Honestly that’s what I will remember most about DC. quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L. https://t.co/lYHncBU6TT — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are in different stages of their respective MMA careers

DC and Bones, as Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are respectively known as in MMA circles, are widely regarded amongst the greatest fighters of all time.

Cormier and Jones have fought one another twice over the course of their careers. The UFC light heavyweight title was on the line on both occasions.

The first fight culminated in a five-round unanimous decision win for Jones at UFC 182 in January 2015. On the other hand, their rematch transpired at UFC 214 in July 2017 and witnessed Jones defeating Cormier via third-round KO.

However, the result of their rematch was eventually overturned from a KO victory for Jones to a No Contest (NC). This was due to Jones testing positive for the banned Performance Enhancing Drug (PED), Turinabol, in the drug tests in relation to their UFC 214 fight.

Daniel Cormier subsequently went on to recapture the UFC Light Heavyweight title and also won the Heavyweight strap as well. DC retired from the sport of MMA in August of this year, after suffering a unanimous decision loss in his trilogy bout against Stipe Miocic.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones last competed in February of this year, successfully defending his UFC Light Heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes.

Advertisement

Jon Jones then vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight belt and has confirmed that his next fight will take place in the heavyweight division. Jones has asserted that he aims to win the UFC heavyweight championship.

Daniel Cormier highlights Jon Jones’ PED abuse controversies

Daniel Cormier recently stated that Jon Jones shouldn’t be considered among the possible contenders for the title of MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Daniel Cormier noted that Jon Jones’ long history of PED controversies removes him from the MMA GOAT discussions. As noted, Jones responded with a series of tweets and accused Cormier of quitting.

Cormier has now sent out a series of tweets of his own. One of his tweets read as follows –

“Dummy, after I lost to you, while you were on PEDs mind you, I won back the 205 title, then won the HW title, then back surgery, then Stipe beat me 2x. Sure sounds like quitting, huh? I’m 41 years old. Let’s see what you’re doing at 41, you loser. I can’t wait.”

Dummy, after I lost to you, while you were on PEDs mind you, I won back the 205 title, then won the HW title, then back surgery, then Stipe beat me 2x. Sure sounds like quitting, huh? I’m 41 years old. Let’s see what you’re doing at 41, you loser. I can’t wait. 😂 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 17, 2020

Furthermore, Cormier’s other tweets addressed Jones’ potential doping violations as well as the actual PED suspensions.

Advertisement

Cormier touched upon the fact that Jones’ testosterone/epitestosterone (T/E) ratio was alarmingly low ahead of their UFC 182 bout.

Victor Conte, a former steroid distributor who later turned into a top anti-doping professional, had notably pointed out that Jones’ T/E levels were indeed highly suspicious.

Nevertheless, Jones’ UFC 182 doping controversy was primarily limited to the recreational drug cocaine’s metabolites being found in his system.

Jones then tested positive for banned PEDs clomiphene and letrozole before his UFC 200 fight booking against Daniel Cormier.

Jones received a one-year suspension and wasn’t allowed to fight at UFC 200, but eventually did end up facing Cormier at UFC 214.

In the days that followed UFC 214, it was revealed that Jones tested positive for the banned PED turinabol in relation to a drug test for his fight against Cormier.

Now that the war of words between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones has seemingly once again escalated to another crescendo, Cormier has put forth several tweets highlighting Jones’ PED controversies. Fans can view the tweets below –

I’m gonna leave this ...... pic.twitter.com/GlihXL2sJV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

You’d think he was trying to cheat against ME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/L2wHbw6Y3B — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 18, 2020

What are your views on the war of words between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments.