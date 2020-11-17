Jon Jones responds to Daniel Cormier's UFC GOAT comments: 'You lost your last fight then quit the sport'

Jon Jones recently went on a Twitter tirade against former rival Daniel Cormier regarding comments about the former's status as the UFC's Greatest of All Time.

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, Cormier recently said that Jones' past issues with banned substances eliminates him from the GOAT conversation.

“One of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet but again for me bad [drug] tests eliminate you from the conversation,” Cormier said. “I just cannot understand how that is so hard to comprehend in a sport where we’re fighting each other. In baseball, bad tests eliminate you from being considered and being in the Hall of Fame and you’re hitting a ball. You’re hitting an object that has no feeling. In fighting, you’re punching people, human beings, and you have bad tests that eliminates you. It’s just too dangerous."

As expected, Cormier's comments didn't sit well with Jon Jones, who took to social media to give his rebuttal.

Jones started off by addressing the issues with drug testing:

With USADA you are guilty until proven innocent unless you are the goat. When you’ve been winning this damn long, you remain guilty, it helps people sleep at night — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2020

People will remember I was accused of steroids, they will also remember that I was proven innocent and able to continue with my career. #Facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2020

Jones then took shots at Cormier for retiring after coming off a loss.

DC you lost your last fight and then quit the sport 😂 Talk about being eliminated from the conversation 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2020

Naysayers will always try to discourage you from having something they can’t have. DC is a standup guy but he will never be considered one of the best at anything. https://t.co/rRg9N0h3RM — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

A man who fell short now sits back and talks about what I can’t do, hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Earlier this year, Cormier put a bow on his storied MMA career after a third fight against Stipe Miocic. Cormier and Miocic split their first two meetings for the UFC heavyweight championship.

In the trilogy bout, Cormier lost via unanimous decision and failed to end his career on a high note.

Jon Jones stated that his competitive drive would not let him go out in such a manner.

I’ve lost many times throughout life, but the fierce competitor in me won’t let me go out with an L. Honestly that’s what I will remember most about DC. quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L. https://t.co/lYHncBU6TT — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Jon Jones concluded (sort of) by saying that Cormier did not have what it takes to remain at a high level and that he had no leverage to speak about qualifications for being the GOAT.

No, Anderson fought back from a gruesome leg injury. Success defeated DC.. The man would rather have Popeyes chicken. Remaining at a high-level is not for everyone https://t.co/9Jbfac5jrm — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Getting back up after being knocked down is a very hard thing to do. It’s easy to quit and just talk from the sidelines. DC has absolutely no leverage to talk about who is going to be a goat or not #facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

While their rivalry inside the cage may have ended years ago, the war of words between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier appear to be far from over.

Sure but was he really though? 🥴 https://t.co/JPzty6QjuD — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's intense rivalry revisited

When talking about rivalries in mixed martial arts, quite a few stand out:

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Georges St-Pierre vs. BJ Penn

Rashad Evans vs. Rampage Jackson

The rivalry that stands out the most however, has to be the one between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

After a testy backstage interaction, the two eventually went head to head inside the Octagon, with Jones defending the UFC light heavyweight championship against Cormier in 2015

Jones dominated Cormier en route to a unanimous decision win, handing the latter his first career loss.

Later that year, Jones would get into some trouble outside of the Octagon and would end up getting stripped of the 205-pound title.

In Jon Jones' absence, Cormier took over the division, defeating Anthony Johnson to capture the vacant title.

Cormier would go on an impressive title run of his own, until finally meeting up with Jones once again in a rematch in 2017.

Jones would knock Cormier out to regain the title, but he would test positive for a banned substance, leading to the result being overturned. Cormier would end up retaining the light heavyweight strap.

The two would never cross paths again, as Cormier would relinquish the light heavyweight title and move up to heavyweight for his last four career bouts.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, returned to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2018 and then went on to defend it four more times. Earlier this year, Jones also relinquished the title in preparation for his own move to the heavyweight division.