USADA testing numbers reveal that Jon Jones and Yoel Romero among most tested UFC athletes of all time

Modified 16 Nov 2020, 15:30 IST
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing numbers showed that Jon Jones was the most tested athlete followed by Jose Aldo and Yoel Romero. The UFC signed a deal with USADA back in 2015 for a comprehensive, year-round drug-testing program. 

Here's the list of athletes tested the most number of times by USADA 

Jon Jones - 62 

Jose Aldo - 60 

Yoel Romero - 58 

Daniel Cormier - 57 

Holly Holm - 55 

Amanda Nunes - 54 

Rafael Dos Anjos - 53 

T.J. Dillashaw - 52 

Donald Cerrone - 51 

Paulo Costa - 50 

Cris Cyborg - 50 

Stipe Miocic - 49 

Anderson Silva - 49 

Conor McGregor - 48 

Robbie Lawler - 47 

Khabib Nurmagomedov - 47 

Dustin Poirier - 47 

Junior Dos Santos - 46 

Edson Barboza - 45 

Stephen Thompson - 45 

Tyron Woodley - 45 

Frankie Edgar - 44

Sean O'Malley - 44

Jimmie Rivera - 44

Tecia Torres - 44

Fabrício Werdum - 44

Jon Jones tested the most by USADA

USADA is considered by most as the world's leading anti-doping testing agency. There seems to be a correlation between fighters who tested positive for a banned substance and the number of tests done by USADA. 

Jose Aldo (L) punches Marlon Moraes in their bantamweight fight 
Jones has tested positive for banned substances in four separate occasions since 2015. The former Light Heavyweight champion tested positive for benzoylecgonine, the primary metabolite of cocaine, back in UFC 182. 

Since then Jones has tested positive for banned substances at UFC 200, 214 and then 232. Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, has also had his tryst with USADA as per a story narrated by Joe Rogan on his podcast back in 2017

"The first time they [USADA] came [to Brazil] he wouldn’t do it, he wouldn’t take the test because he said he didn’t know the guy. So Aldo's guys, they’re trying to deport him [the sample collector], trying to kick him out of Brazil.
"Like literally trying to get him out of there. Saying you don’t have any authority to test us, you’re not even from this country. They’re throwing the kitchen sink at him. Then finally the next day they get him [Aldo] to test. He does the test then he trips and spills it."

Yoel Romero, TJ Dillashaw, Cris Cyborg and Sean O'Malley have all tested positive for banned substances in their career, and are among the most tested UFC athletes by USADA. 

Published 16 Nov 2020, 15:30 IST
